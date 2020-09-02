Swiss watchdog opens enforcement case against Credit Suisse in spy affair

ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swiss financial supervisor FINMA has opened an enforcement proceeding against Credit Suisse in the 2019 spying affair that toppled the bank’s leadership and tarnished its reputation.

“FINMA has opened enforcement proceedings against the bank, in which it will pursue indications of violations of supervisory law in the context of the bank’s observation and security activities and in particular the question of how these activities were documented and controlled,” the watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)