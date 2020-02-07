Swiss watchdog continues Credit Suisse probe after CEO goes

ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swiss markets watchdog FINMA is still examining corporate governance issues at Credit Suisse after Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam resigned amid a scandal over surveillance of managers, the agency said on Friday.

“FINMA is continuing its investigations concerning observation activities in order to clarify matters relevant to supervision (namely corporate governance issues),” a spokesman for the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said by email in response to a Reuters query. He declined to comment on the management change.

“What’s important for the bank now is that calm is restored,” he added. (Reporting by John O’Donnell, Editing by Michael Shields)