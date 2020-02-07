REFILE-Credit Suisse's incoming CEO Gottstein looking to grow balance sheet

(Fixes typo in headline)

ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s incoming chief executive, Thomas Gottstein, plans to stick Switzerland’s second-biggest bank on a growth offensive following predecessor Tidjane Thiam’s cost-cutting exercise, he told Reuters on Friday.

“Cost discipline in our industry has been and will continue to be very important. At the same time, I think we are in a better position than at any time in the last few years to also have meaningful balance sheet growth,” Gottstein said in an interview.

"We want to grow the business. And we are very well positioned to do that."