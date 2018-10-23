MOVES-Credit Suisse names Haux, Wagner to Swiss unit's executive board

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Anke Bridge Haux, head of digitalisation and products, and Robert Wagner, designated chief operating officer (COO) of its Swiss business, to the executive board of its Swiss unit as of Nov. 1.

Wagner will succeed Dagmar Maria Kamber Borens, who has decided to take on new responsibilities outside Credit Suisse due to the structural changes announced on Tuesday, the Swiss bank said in a statement.

Haux’s business area develops and implements initiatives relating to digitalisation and for the product offering for clients in Switzerland. Her appointment to the executive board underscores the strategic important of digitalisation for Credit Suisse, the bank said.

Wagner, now chief operating officer of private and wealth management clients, will be responsible in his new role for IT and operations and management support functions, Credit Suisse added. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by David Holmes)