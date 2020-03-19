UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse says Q1 going well despite coronavirus spread

(Adds detail, background)

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group said on Thursday business in the first quarter had been going well so far despite jitters over the coronavirus epidemic.

“Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant volatile market environment, profitability in 1Q 2020 has so far continued the strong year-on-year improvement trend as already noted in our 4Q 2019 earnings release,” Switzerland’s second-biggest bank said in a statement ahead of a presentation at a Morgan Stanley conference.

“Our return on tangible equity is above 10% for the first two months of the year, and our pre-tax income for the same period exceeds the 1.06 billion Swiss francs ($1.10 billion)reported for the whole of 1Q 2019,” the bank said, echoing upbeat comments by peer UBS on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse said, however, it was difficult at this stage to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its financial results and it was monitoring its credit exposures prudently.

It said restructuring efforts over the past years had strengthened its capital base and its stronger focus on wealth management and lower exposure to leveraged finance and the oil and gas sector had made it more resilient to the impact of the spreading virus and resulting market volatility.

The bank generated higher private banking revenues so far this quarter and sales and trading revenues in its markets businesses were also up versus the year-ago period, offsetting the negative impact of the market environment on its primary capital markets pipeline, Credit Suisse said.

New Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein and finance head David Mathers are due to present at the Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference later on Thursday.