Former Credit Suisse executive alleges bank spied on her - WSJ

Dec 11 (Reuters) - A former executive of Credit Suisse Group AG told top bank executives as well as U.S. and Swiss authorities that she was put under surveillance in July 2017 while in a dispute with the bank, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The executive, Colleen Graham, who worked for a joint venture, called Signac, half owned by Credit Suisse, said she believed a woman followed her over three days, allegedly in retaliation over her stance on an accounting issue at the joint venture, according to the report here, citing filings released by a U.S. labor court.

The alleged incident took place two years before a spying scandal involving ex-wealth management chief Iqbal Khan, according to the report.

A U.S. representative for Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)