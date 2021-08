MOVES-Credit Suisse adds banker to Australia's FIG team

SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Brett Ryman from Australian mid-tier lender Bank of Queensland as a director in its investment banking and capital markets group in Sydney, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Ryman, who led corporate development, including mergers and acquisitions, for BOQ and earlier was an investment banker with Citigroup in Sydney and Hong Kong, will join Credit Suisse Financial Institutions Group (FIG), the memo showed.

He will start his role in November, working alongside Anthony Rose, Credit Suisse’s FIG head in Australia.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the memo. (Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)