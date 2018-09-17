FINMA finds shortcomings in Credit Suisse's anti-money laundering processes

ZURICH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Swiss financial watchdog FINMA said on Monday it had found deficiencies in anti-money laundering processes at Credit Suisse linked to suspected corruption involving soccer body FIFA, Brazil’s Petrobras and Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.

“FINMA has decreed measures to further improve anti-money laundering processes and to accelerate the implementation of steps already initiated by the bank,” the watchdog said in a statement.

“It will commission an independent third party to monitor the implementation and effectiveness of these measures,” it added.

The Zurich-based bank said in a response the matter involved “legacy weaknesses”, adding it had acted to improve compliance. Credit Suisse also said it has not been fined or ordered to disgorge profits.