Credit Suisse hires former BofA investment banking chief

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S is hiring former head of investment banking at Bank of America Corp BAC.N Christian Meissner, the company said on Tuesday.

Meissner would take over as the co-head of International Wealth Management Investment Banking Advisory and vice-chairman of Investment Banking.

Meissner, who left Bank of America in Sept. 2018, resigned from Julius Baer with immediate effect, the Swiss wealth manager said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London; additional reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

