Jan 18 (Reuters) - Financial services provider Credit Suisse AG on Friday named Eric Winarta as head of Indonesia Coverage in its Asia Pacific Investment Banking & Capital Markets (IBCM) department.

Winarta, who has more than 19 years of investment banking experience, will be based in Jakarta and will report to Pankaj Goel and Rizal Gozali, the financial services company’s co-heads of IBCM, Southeast Asia.