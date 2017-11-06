FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 9:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-RBC consumer retail co-head Van Der Vord to return to Credit Suisse

Andrew Berlin

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Andrew Van Der Vord, vice chairman and co-head of consumer retail investment banking at RBC Capital Markets, has left the bank to rejoin Credit Suisse, according to sources.

Van Der Vord will return to Credit Suisse, where he was global vice chairman of consumer retail investment banking from August 2009 to August 2016, on November 27, following gardening leave.

At Credit Suisse, he will take on the role of global co-head of consumer retail investment banking alongside Jens Welter.

He will be based in New York and report to Jim Amine, CEO of Investment Banking and Capital Markets.

Prior to his earlier stint at Credit Suisse, Van Der Vord was global head of consumer retail investment banking at JP Morgan and global head of consumer investment banking at Citigroup.

RBC and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Van Der Vord could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andrew Berlin; Editing By Jon Methven)

