Credit Suisse shifts senior EMEA dealmakers to new client advisory group - memo

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is shifting three of its most senior dealmakers in EMEA to a new team focused purely on bringing in business as part of its efforts to increase M&A revenue and market share, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The bank has promoted two London-based bankers - Max Mesny and Chris Williams - and Italy-based Andrea Donzelli to its Client Advisory Group, which was first launched in October to deepen relationships with corporate clients, said the memo whose content was confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson.

The trio will join a group of seven investment bankers in the United States and EMEA who were promoted on Oct. 23 when the new unit, headed by David Wah, was first announced.

It comes as the Swiss bank seeks to win a bigger slice of global dealmaking, hiring former Bank of America executive Christian Meissner in October for a new role to help cross-sell more investment banking services to ultra-wealthy entrepreneurs in its private bank.

Credit Suisse, which has proposed outgoing Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Officer António Horta-Osório as its new chairman, landed a key mandate on S&P’s $44 billion swoop on London-based IHS Markit - the biggest deal so far this year - which is set to boost its league table ranking.

The bank has also reviewed the leadership of its financial institution group (FIG) following the promotions of both Mesny and Williams.

In a separate memo, Credit Suisse announced that Armando Rubio - who was co-heading the FIG team in EMEA with Max Mesny - will become the sole head of the EMEA FIG franchise, while Mesny will become chairman of EMEA FIG.