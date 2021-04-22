CORRECTED-Credit Suisse sees residual impact of 600 mln CHF from Archegos saga in Q2

(Corrects headline and lead to say the 600 mln CHF impact is for the second quarter, not for 2021)

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse expects a residual impact of approximately 600 million Swiss francs ($655 million) from the U.S.-based hedge fund matter in the second quarter, it said on Thursday.

It already had exited 97% of the related positions, the lender said. ($1 = 0.9164 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michael Shields)