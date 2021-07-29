Credit Suisse CFO: wealth management outflows have stabilised

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has seen wealthy clients’ deposits stabilise after 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($8.03 billion) in second-quarter wealth management net outflows, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said after the bank posted a 78% net profit drop.

“The bulk of the outflows were in the first couple of months of the quarter, and it’s been broadly stable since then,” Mathers told journalists on a call, adding he could not make a forecast for the third or fourth quarters.

More than half the net outflows were based on the bank’s own risk-mitigation measures, he said.

“The bulk of the outflows, 4.2 billion, were due to deliberate de-risking actions that Credit Suisse took in Asia with respect to certain clients. It wasn’t clients voluntarily withdrawing their deposits; they were actually moved off the platform,” Mathers said.