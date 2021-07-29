Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Credit Suisse posts 78% Q2 net profit decline

By Reuters Staff

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Thursday posted a 78% fall in second-quarter net profit, as a steep drop in its investment banking revenues sharpened the blow from recent Archegos and Greensill scandals.

Net profit of 253 million Swiss francs ($278.45 million) missed average forecasts for 334 million Swiss francs in the bank’s own poll of 18 analysts.

Meanwhile, it unveiled its findings from an investigation into the Archegos matter. ($1 = 0.9086 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

