Credit Suisse CDS jump after CEO Thiam quits

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by Credit Suisse jumped by 3 basis points (bps) on Friday after Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam quit amid a power struggle at Switzerland’s second-biggest bank.

Credit Suisse’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose to 44 bps after closing at 41 bps on Thursday, according to IHS Markit.

The Zurich-based lender faces investor pressure over a spying scandal being investigated by Swiss regulators.