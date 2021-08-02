MOVES-Credit Suisse poaches HSBC's fintech banker to revamp FIG franchise - memo

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has hired HSBC banker Orazio Tarda to bolster its financial services coverage and beef up its senior ranks after a swathe of departures, investigations and divisional reshuffles.

Italian-born Tarda will become the Swiss lender’s global co-head of fintech, according to a memo seen by Reuters, after leading HSBC’s fintech franchise since 2018 in a career spanning 16 years at the bank.

Tarda will also join Credit Suisse’s client advisory group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa as part of the bank’s efforts to increase M&A revenue and market share.

A seasoned dealmaker who started his career at Lehman Brothers in 2001, Tarda has advised on a series of high profile payments transactions including Nexi’s transformational mergers with Nets and SIA last year.

“Technology is an increasingly important part of the strategic dialogue with clients across all of our capital markets and advisory industry groups,” the memo said, adding the division “has been one of the bank’s most successful franchises over the past 20 years”.

Tarda’s appointment, which will be effective in November, comes after a recent 41% fall investment banking which showed the broader impact of the Archegos and Greensill scandals.

Credit Suisse - which this year lost most of its financial institutions group (FIG) team to competitors - has slipped to seventh place in global M&A league tables, according to Refinitiv data in July, from sixth place in 2020, losing ground to European rival Barclays.

The bank’s former global FIG head, Alejandro Przygoda, recently moved to Jefferies along with EMEA FIG head Armando Rubio-Alvarez and several others in London and New York while EMEA FIG chairman Max Mesny left to become a partner at Perella Weinberg Partners.

Tarda will share the fintech job with Brian Gudofsky in New York - who also acts as global head of technology - and the pair will work closely with Martin Blanquart, who heads TMT in EMEA, and Mathieu Salas, vice chairman for FIG.

Based in Milan, Tarda will report to both Gudofsky and Giuseppe Monarchi in London while also keeping a local reporting line to Credit Suisse Italy CEO Federico Imbert. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)