Credit Agricole plans 2 bln yuan Panda bond issue in November -sources

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French lender Credit Agricole SA plans to issue yuan-denominated Panda bonds worth 2 billion yuan ($283 million) in late November, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sources said the three-year bonds, which would be the first such debt instruments to be issued by a European financial institution, were expected to yield 30-90 basis points more than 3-year paper issued by China Development Bank.

Credit Agricole did not respond to requests for comment.