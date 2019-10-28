Credit Agricole plans 2 bln yuan Panda bond issue in November -sources

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French lender Credit Agricole SA plans to issue yuan-denominated Panda bonds worth 2 billion yuan ($283 million) in late November, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The sources said the three-year bonds, which would be the first such debt instruments to be issued by a European financial institution, were expected to yield 30-90 basis points more than 3-year paper issued by China Development Bank.
Credit Agricole did not respond to requests for comment.
$1 = 7.0586 yuan Reporting by Xiaochong Zhang in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Tom Hogue