MOVES-Credit Agricole appoints Jacques Ripoll as head of CIB unit

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole SA said on Wednesday it appointed Jacques Ripoll as head of its corporate and investment banking unit to replace Jean-Yves Hocher, who is set to retire at the end of this year.

Ripoll, born in 1966, was until now head of the London-based corporate and finance arm of Spanish bank Banco Santander . Prior to that, he worked at Credit Agricole’s French rival Societe Generale.

Credit Agricole’s board also appointed Jean-Francois Balay and Isabelle Girolami as new deputy CEOs. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)