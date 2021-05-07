Credit Agricole posts 64% jump in profit, confident on provisions

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - France’s second-biggest listed bank Credit Agricole on Friday posted a 64% jump in net income in the first quarter as pandemic-related provisions for bad loans dropped while capital markets activities recorded a further quarterly rise.

The lender said its cost of risk was down 38.2% in the quarter while revenue in capital markets rose by 17.4%.

Revenue was up 13.5% in fixed-income trading, with the bank outperforming some European peers such as BNP Paribas, Barclays and Societe Generale but lagging U.S. rivals.

Credit Agricole’s chief executive Philippe Brassac declined to give guidance on provisions against loan losses but expressed confidence.

Brassac told reporters cost of risk was not a matter of stress. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Marc Angrand; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)