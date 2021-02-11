Credit Agricole sends positive signal with return to dividends

PARIS (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA signalled the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may have passed on Thursday as the bank prepared to resume dividends and beat forecasts for fourth-quarter earnings.

France’s second-biggest listed bank said it expected economies to start recovering this year from the crisis.

“We should, and it is a shared hope, have a quite clear exit from the health crisis during 2021 with the effects that this should have on the economy,” Chief Executive Officer Philippe Brassac told reporters.

Credit Agricole also said it planned to pay a 0.80 euros dividend per share for the year, with a scrip option, within European Central Bank recommendations.

The bank’s shares were up 4.89% at 0915 GMT

“Dividend distribution surprises positively”, analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

“Another strong set of results from Credit Agricole in our view, with Q4 underlying net income beating consensus by 44%,” they said. “This is a very strong performance ... and should support the shares, especially as they’ve slightly lagged peers lately.”

JP Morgan analysts said the beat was mainly driven by higher revenues in retail and asset gathering as well as lower provisions. But the main surprise was the capital distribution, JP Morgan said.

Credit Agricole said, excluding one-offs, underlying net income was down 26% in the fourth quarter of last year at 975 million euros, while revenue was up by 2.2%.

Its cost of risk, which reflects bad loan charges, rose by 58.5% year-on-year to 538 million euros in the fourth quarter. It did not provide guidance for 2021 provisions.

Credit Agricole’s French competitors BNP Paribas and Societe Generale have both said bad loan charges would decrease this year as part of a gradual economic recovery.

The bank, which offered in November to buy third-tier Italian lender Creval for 737 million euros, reiterated it would not change the price.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)