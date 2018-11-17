5th Circuit rejects attorneys' fees in debt collection case

A federal appeals court has rejected a bid for attorneys’ fees by two Texas lawyers who won a lawsuit against Louisiana debt collector Credit Bureau of the South, saying the “outrageous facts” of the case made attorneys’ fees unwarranted.

Although the attorneys prevailed on their claims under the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which generally mandates attorneys’ fees to successful plaintiffs, exceptions should be made when fee requests are unreasonable, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in an unsigned decision on Friday.

