FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 4, 2018 / 8:28 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Credit Suisse moves to arbitrate advisers' lawsuit over pay

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Credit Suisse Securities USA has asked a federal court in Manhattan to force arbitration of a proposed class action filed in California by financial advisers who say the firm owes them up to $300 million in deferred pay.

Filed in February in San Francisco federal court by former adviser Christopher Laver, the lawsuit said Credit Suisse improperly retained deferred compensation owed to hundreds of advisers after shutting down its advisory business in 2015. The pay is owed unless advisers resign or are terminated, his lawsuit said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JjFqqh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.