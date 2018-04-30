Former Credit Suisse advisers fight arbitration of pay dispute

Financial advisers suing to recoup up to $300 million in pay from Credit Suisse Securities do not have to arbitrate their dispute because forced arbitration of class actions is barred by financial industry regulations, the advisers’ lawyers argued on Friday.

In a motion in San Francisco federal court, the lawyers said the rules of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a self-regulatory body for securities firms, are binding on Credit Suisse and cannot be overridden by contracts such as the bank’s arbitration agreement with employees.

