May 24, 2018 / 9:22 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Calif. homeowners sue Utah mortgage servicer over foreclosures

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Utah-based national mortgage servicer has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of failing to help struggling California homeowners avoid foreclosure, violating a state consumer protection law.

Filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court, the lawsuit said Select Portfolio Servicing denied homeowners’ applications for mortgage assistance without properly reviewing them or working with homeowners to find alternatives to foreclosure.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GOa1d4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
