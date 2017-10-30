FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Steven Geller as head of Americas M&A
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 8:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Steven Geller as head of Americas M&A

Carl O'Donnell

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG has appointed senior banker Steven Geller head of Americas M&A, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday and confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokeswoman.

Geller will also continue in his role as head of technology M&A. He joined Credit Suisse in 1994, and from 2008 to 2010 he was a managing director for global investment company Exor. He rejoined Credit Suisse in 2011.

Geller has advised on several large transactions over the course of his career, including NXP Semiconductors NV’s $17 billion acquisition of Freescale Semiconductor Ltd; Analog Devices Inc’s $16 billion deal for Linear Technology Corporation; and Vantiv Inc’s $12 billion merger with Worldpay Group.

Earlier this year, Credit Suisse promoted Andy Lipsky and David Wah to co-heads of investment banking and capital markets in the Americas. (Reporting by Carl O‘Donnell in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.