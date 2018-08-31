MOVES-Credit Suisse names new head of investment banking for France

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse appointed Bruno Hallak as its new head of investment banking and capital markets for France.

Hallak will add responsibility for the French unit to his current job as vice-chairman for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesman.

Hallak, a French citizen, was originally hired by Credit Suisse in September 2017 after having been chairman of Deutsche Bank in France between 2013 and 2017. He replaces Fabien Antignac as head of investment banking for France.

Credit Suisse also hired investment banker Khalid Krim as co-head of its Debt Capital Markets Solution Group for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Krim was until this month head of European Capital Solutions at Morgan Stanley in London. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Michel Rose and Adrian Croft)