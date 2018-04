April 9 (Reuters) - Private investment firm Cation Capital said on Monday it intends to nominate four candidates to Crescent Point Energy’s board next month at the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

Cation said it was compelled to take this action given the “significant destruction” of shareholder value and the “abject failure” of the Canadian oil producer’s current leadership across all aspects. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)