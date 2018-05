CALGARY, May 4 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Crescent Point Energy Corp voted the Canadian energy producer’s full slate of directors after a contentious battle with activist investor Cation Capital, Crescent spokeswoman Andrée Morier said on Friday.

Reuters was first to report this week that Crescent Point was set to win support for its director nominees based on a preliminary counting of votes. (Reporting by Julie Gordon and John Tilak; Editing by Richard Chang)