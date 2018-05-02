UPDATE 1-Canada's Crescent Point set to win support for director nominees -sources

(Adds Crescent Point comment, company and industry background, share price)

TORONTO, May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian energy producer Crescent Point Energy Corp is poised to win support for its director nominees based on preliminary counting of votes, shrugging off opposition from activist investor Cation Capital, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Final results are expected to be announced on or before Friday.

The proxy fight for Crescent Point is the biggest for the Canadian energy sector in at least about four years and the outcome is closely watched by energy investors, who are nursing losses after the slide in oil prices weighed on stocks.

Crescent Point, whose stock has underperformed the broader market in recent years, is under pressure from Cation Capital to change its board.

With ISS supporting some of the activist’s nominees and Glass Lewis supporting the company’s choices, investors expected a close vote on Wednesday.

A Crescent Point spokeswoman, Andree Morier, said the company has not received the final results but is pleased with the shareholder support for its refreshed board.

Cation Capital could not immediately be reached for comment.

The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public.

Crescent Point shares were up 1.8 percent at C$11.38 on Wednesday afternoon, while the benchmark Canada share index was up 0.3 percent. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by Denny Thomas and Matthew Lewis)