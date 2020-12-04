Canada's Crescent Point forecasts lower output and capex for 2021

FILE PHOTO: Craig Paradis (L) of Advance Drilling, operates the brake handle on a drilling rig for Crescent Point Energy as two roughnecks add a pipe extension to drill deeper into the Bakken formation near Oungre, Saskatchewan in this picture taken June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rod Nickel /File Photo

(Reuters) -Crescent Point Energy on Friday forecast lower capital spending and output in 2021, the latest oil producer to focus on conserving cash, as it prepares for low prices over a longer horizon.

Energy companies have cut spending aggressively in a race to offset weak trends in fuel demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with U.S. oil major Chevron on Thursday cutting billions off its long-term capital and exploratory budget.

However, Crescent Point’s reduction in output also comes at a time when Canadian oil companies are restoring output that they shut in, as prices recover from pandemic lows.

Crescent Point said it expects average production of 108,000 to 112,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the coming year, as pace of activity remains low.

The company, which focuses primarily on light oil production in southern Saskatchewan, said it expects capital expenditures of C$475 million to C$525 ($408.46) million next year, with majority of the budget allocated to its key focus areas in Viewfield, Shaunavon and Flat Lake.

Scotiabank said Crescent’s 2021 capital program was meaningfully lower than consensus and it had a positive view of the defensive budget.

Its latest 2020 budget, revised multiple times due to the pandemic, was for capital expenditures of about C$665 million and production of up to 121,000 boepd this year.

Crescent Point, however, expects excess cash flow of about C$150 to C$300 million in 2021 at U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) in the range of $45/bbl to $50/bbl. It also plans to evaluate other opportunities including returning capital to shareholders as market conditions improve.

($1 = 1.2853 Canadian dollars)