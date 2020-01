Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp said on Tuesday it expects 2020 average production to be between 140,000 and 144,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), unchanged from a year earlier.

The company forecast 2020 capital expenditure of about C$1.10 billion to C$1.20 billion, lower than 2019 outlook of between C$1.225 billion and C$1.275 billion. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)