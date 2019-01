Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Crescent Point Energy Corp on Tuesday slashed its 2019 capital budget by 30 percent compared to 2018, blaming the recent decline in oil prices .

The company sees capital expenditure in the range of C$1.2 billion ($904.70 million) to C$1.3 billion in 2019. It’s budget forecast for last year was C$1.78 billion. ($1 = 1.3264 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)