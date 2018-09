Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canadian energy producer Crescent Point Energy Corp on Wednesday named Craig Bryksa its new chief executive officer and set a target of reducing 17 percent of its workforce as it looks to turn around its business.

The company is trying to cut expenses and reduce debt by more than $1 billion by year-end 2019. It is also divesting some assets. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)