Canada's Crescent Point reports higher quarterly profit on improved crude prices

By Reuters Staff

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp posted a higher fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday compared to the third, as commodity prices rebounded from pandemic lows.

Crescent’s adjusted net earnings from operations were C$85.6 million ($68.10 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with C$71 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter.

$1 = 1.2570 Canadian dollars Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

