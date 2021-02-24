Canada's Crescent Point reports higher quarterly profit on improved crude prices

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp posted a higher fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday compared to the third, as commodity prices rebounded from pandemic lows.

Crescent’s adjusted net earnings from operations were C$85.6 million ($68.10 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with C$71 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter.