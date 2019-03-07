Company News
March 7, 2019 / 11:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Crescent Point Energy reports bigger quarterly loss

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger net loss in the fourth quarter on Thursday, hurt by an impairment charge of C$3.69 billion.

The oil and gas producer said net loss widened to C$2.39 billion ($1.78 billion), or C$4.35 per share, in the quarter ended Dec.31, from C$56.4 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total average production fell to 178,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 178,975 boe/d. ($1 = 1.3424 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

