May 3, 2018 / 10:39 AM / in an hour

Crescent Point reports first-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss on wider-than-normal discount of Canadian crude to U.S. light crude .

The Calgary, Alberta based company reported a net loss of C$90.7 million ($70.72 million), or 17 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of C$119.4 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total average daily production rose to 178,418 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 173,329 boe/d. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

