Builder Galliford's CEO departs to Crest Nicholson

March 26 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings on Tuesday appointed Galliford Try’s Peter Truscott as chief executive officer in place of Patrick Bergin, a month after appointing a new finance director.

The company said Truscott will take over as CEO after his contract with Galliford Try ends in September. Current chairman of major projects and strategic partnerships Chris Tinker will be the interim chief executive officer.