Crest Nicholson names Duncan Cooper finance director

Feb 26 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc said on Tuesday it named Duncan Cooper finance director, replacing Robert Allen who stepped down from the position in October following a profit warning.

Crest, traditionally associated with upmarket properties in southern England, recently forecast a “difficult” first half as its full-year profit fell short of expectations with uncertainty from Britain’s looming exit from the European Union hurting demand. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengalurup; Editing by Anil D’Silva)