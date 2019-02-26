Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 26, 2019 / 1:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Crest Nicholson names Duncan Cooper finance director

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc said on Tuesday it named Duncan Cooper finance director, replacing Robert Allen who stepped down from the position in October following a profit warning.

Crest, traditionally associated with upmarket properties in southern England, recently forecast a “difficult” first half as its full-year profit fell short of expectations with uncertainty from Britain’s looming exit from the European Union hurting demand. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengalurup; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below