UPDATE 1-Crest Nicholson cuts margin forecast on pricing pressure

(Adds details on housing market volumes, margins, CEO quote)

May 16 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc said on Wednesday its full-year operating margin would be at the lower end of its prior forecast, as rising construction costs hurt pricing of its homes.

Home sales at higher price points will continue to be impacted by a slow second-hand market and will likely to restrain overall price growth in the near term, the company said.

“The experience of generally flat pricing against a backdrop of continuing build cost inflation at 3-4 percent will mean that operating margins for the full year are expected to be around 18 percent,” the company said.

The company earlier expected operating margins of 18-20 percent.

However, Crest said the housing market volumes continued to be robust across its operating areas, with forward sales for the fiscal year including year-to-date completions 11 percent ahead of the same period last year.

“Volumes in the new build housing market continue to be robust and Crest Nicholson remains well positioned to grow volumes and deliver the homes that the UK needs,” Chief Executive Patrick Bergin said in a statement.

Crest, which operates in London, southern and eastern England and south Wales, said average selling prices of its properties rose 5 percent to 439,000 pounds in the first half of its current fiscal year and this level is expected to represent a peak for the business. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)