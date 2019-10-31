UPDATE 1-UK's Crest Nicholson warns on profit as new CEO rejigs homebuilder

(Adds details on forecast, share price, CEO comment)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc said on Thursday it expects a lower annual profit compared to last year, as its new top boss reviews the business and pushes ahead with changes in the British homebuilder’s strategy to cope with Brexit.

The company, which builds houses and flats in London and across England’s southern half, has been hit by flat house prices due to uncertainty around Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union and rising costs to build homes.

Crest now expects a fiscal 2019 pre-tax profit of between 120 million pounds ($155.21 million) and 130 million pounds. It also expects to take a take a 17 million pounds charge in the current financial year.

The pre-tax profit in 2018 was 176.4 million pounds.

Analysts on average expect pre-tax profit of 152.9 million pounds this year, according to Refinitiv data.

On Thursday, Crest also said its fiscal 2020 profit would be between 110 million pounds and 120 million pounds. The company expects profit to recover in 2021 and said it would continue to pay a dividend of 33 pence per share next year.

Shares of Crest, listed on UK’s midcap index were down as much as 10% in early trading. ($1 = 0.7732 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)