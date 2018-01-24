FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 7:33 AM / in 2 hours

Crest Nicholson posts 6 pct rise in FY profit, appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Crest Nicholson said on Wednesday it appointed Patrick Bergin as chief executive and that its full-year pretax profit rose 6 percent.

Crest Nicholson said its current CEO, Stephen Stone, would become chairman, in place of William Rucker.

The builder, which operates in south Wales, London and southern and eastern England, separately said it earned 207 million pounds ($290.3 million) in the year to October, up from 195 million pounds from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7130 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

