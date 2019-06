June 11 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc on Tuesday reported a fall in first-half pretax-profit compared to a year ago but said forward sales in the second half of its financial year so far had been encouraging.

Crest, which builds houses and flats across southern England, said pretax profit fell 11% to 64.4 million pounds for the period ending April 30.