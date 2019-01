Jan 29 (Reuters) - Crest Nicholson forecast a “difficult” first half in 2019 as the British housebuilder posted a 15 percent drop in full-year profit, as Brexit uncertainty hurt demand.

The company reported pretax profit of 176.4 million pounds, for the year ended Oct. 31, compared with 207 million pounds a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)