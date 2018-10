Oct 17 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Crest Nicholson’s Chief Financial Officer Robert Allen is stepping down, the company said on Wednesday as it forecast a fall in full-year profit, citing challenges in the real estate market.

Sales during the traditionally stronger early Autumn season have not picked up and the market environment for new homes in London is more difficult than anticipated, the company said. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)