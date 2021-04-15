CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Credit Agricole Italia raises offer for Creval

(Corrects 6th paragraph to show valuation is 877 million, not billion)

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Italia has raised its bid for Italy’s Creval by 140 million euros ($167.6 million) in an effort to secure backing for its plan to expand in Italy’s consolidating banking sector.

The Italian arm of French bank Credit Agricole announced in November that it would offer 737 million euros, or 10.50 euros per share, for Italy’s third-tier lender.

However, a growing number of Creval shareholders opposed to the bid, asking for a better price.

Creval last month said the proposal was a good strategic move but the price should be at least 23% higher.

Credit Agricole Italia said late on Wednesday that it is now ready to pay 12.20 euros per Creval share.

It would further increase the price to 12.50 euros if shares corresponding to more than 90% of the bank’s capital were tendered, valuing the lender at 877 million euros.

The offer runs to April 21, but with Creval shares trading well above the offer price hardly any of the company’s shares have been tendered so far.

Creval shares closed 0.2% up at 12.34 euros on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8351 euros)