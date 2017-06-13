FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 2 months ago

Crew Energy suspends production at Montney facility

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Canadian exploration and production company Crew Energy said it would temporarily suspend production at its Montney facility after Alliance Pipeline Ltd Partnership detected slope movement near a pipeline close to the Wapiti River.

The suspension will result in all of Crew's Montney production being shut-in, representing about 90 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) of natural gas and other liquids.

Based on an expected outage of three to five days, Crew's second quarter production is likely to be impacted by about 600-1000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/day).

The company had previously forecast second quarter production of 20,000 to 21,000 boe/day. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

