DUBLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - Irish building materials group CRH is likely to hold back on major acquisition activity for the rest of 2018 as it digests last year’s deals, CEO Albert Manifold said on Thursday.

CRH committed to 5 billion euros ($6.1 billion) of deals last year, including the 3 billion euro purchase of Ash Grove Cement Co, which is due to close shortly. ($1 = 0.8219 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman)