UPDATE 1-CRH to sell European distribution arm to Blackstone in $1.9 bln deal

(Adds deal details, background)

July 16 (Reuters) - Irish building materials supplier CRH Plc said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its European distribution arm to private equity funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc for an enterprise value of about 1.64 billion euros ($1.85 billion).

Dublin-based CRH has been slimming down its operations by selling businesses that have not been delivering and buying attractive ones in a bid to improve its core profit margins over the next couple of years.

CRH put its European distribution arm under strategic review last year and in April hired Bank of America to launch a sale of the unit, which had drawn interest from buyout funds including Advent, Lone Star and CVC.

The European distribution unit, which supplies sanitary heating and plumbing material among others, earned a pretax profit of 124 million euros in 2018, CRH said.

In 2017, the Irish firm sold its U.S. distribution business, Allied Building Products, to Beacon Roofing Supply for $2.6 billion in cash and used the proceeds to fund the 3 billion euro purchase of Ash Grove Cement in 2018.

The company, which provides cement, asphalt and building materials, said the deal with Blackstone includes additional consideration of up to 50 million euros, which CRH would receive on completion of certain conditions.

The Wall Street Journal had on Monday reported that CRH was in advanced talks with Blackstone.