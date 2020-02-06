Cricket-Lehmann to have heart surgery after health scare on 50th birthday

MELBOURNE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann will have heart surgery on Saturday after suffering a health scare on his 50th birthday on Wednesday.

The former test batsman suffered chest pains while on the Gold Coast to watch his son Jake Lehmann captain the Cricket Australia XI against the touring England Lions.

He was resting in a Brisbane hospital on Wednesday and will undergo heart bypass surgery on Saturday, Cricket Australia said.

“I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern,” Lehmann, who coaches the Brisbane Heat in Australia’s Big Bash T20 league, said in a statement.

“I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I’ll be back on my feet soon.” (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)